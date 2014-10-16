BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
(Corrects to add "previous guidance" in the fourth bullet point)
Oct 16 F-Secure Oyj :
* F-Secure corporation lowers its full-year 2014 revenue guidance
* Says revenue in 2014 is estimated to remain at level of 2013
* Says 2014 annual profitability is estimated to remain unchanged at around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs
* Says previous guidance: revenue is to grow from 2013 with a stronger second half and profitability to be around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs
* Says changes guidance due to among others weaker direct consumer personal cloud sales than anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.