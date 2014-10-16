(Corrects to add "previous guidance" in the fourth bullet point)

Oct 16 F-Secure Oyj :

* F-Secure corporation lowers its full-year 2014 revenue guidance

* Says revenue in 2014 is estimated to remain at level of 2013

* Says 2014 annual profitability is estimated to remain unchanged at around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs

* Says previous guidance: revenue is to grow from 2013 with a stronger second half and profitability to be around 15 pct of revenues excluding one-off costs

* Says changes guidance due to among others weaker direct consumer personal cloud sales than anticipated