HELSINKI Feb 1 Top European security software maker F-Secure Oyj reported higher-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter and forecast for growth to continue, while investments would weigh on profits.

F-Secure's sales grew 16 percent from a year ago to 40 million euros ($52.4 million), beating all analysts' forecasts, while operating profit grew to 6.5 million, missing analysts forecasts, which ranged from 7 million to 7.5 million.

F-Secure forecast for 2012 sales to rise around 10 percent from a year ago, with operating profit margin at around 15 percent. Sales growth forecast was in line with expectations, but market consensus stood for 19 percent profit margin.

F-Secure said it will continue to prioritize growth over short term profitability and invest the majority of the improved earnings back to growth opportunities in its core business. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)