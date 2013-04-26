HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish security software
maker F-Secure reported a 9 percent rise in operating
profit as cost cuts helped make up for weak sales of its content
cloud services to business clients.
F-Secure said first-quarter earnings before interest and
taxes rose to 5.9 million euros from 5.4 million euros a year
earlier, while sales were flat at 38.4 million euros.
F-Secure's software is sold mainly through internet service
providers, but the company has also been targeting corporate
clients by offering content cloud services, which allow users to
store content online instead of on their own servers.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)