HELSINKI Oct 25 Top European security software
maker F-Secure Oyj reported a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit but said its fourth-quarter profits will be hit
by charges related to job cuts in France.
F-Secure's third-quarter sales grew 7 percent from a year
ago to 39.1 million euros ($50.7 million), in line with
analysts' forecasts, while operating profit rose 25 percent to
8.6 million, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll.
F-Secure said it sees 2012 annual sales growth of 5-10
percent and operating profit margin, excluding one-offs, around
15 percent.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
