HELSINKI, July 26 Finnish security software
company F-Secure said its quarterly profit fell 31
percent from a year earlier due to a slowdown in sales of
anti-virus software for personal computers.
Its second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
fell to 4.0 million euros from 5.8 million euros in the same
quarter a year ago.
The company said earlier this week that it expects full-year
revenue to be flat from a year earlier, abandoning its earlier
forecast for growth of over 5 percent.
