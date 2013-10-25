HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish software maker F-Secure
reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly operating
profit as slower sales of personal computers hurt its anti-virus
software business.
F-Secure's third-quarter earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) fell to 8.4 million euros ($11.6 million) from 8.6
million a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue fell to 38.3 million euros from 39.1
million, but the company reiterated its forecast for a 5 percent
rise in full-year sales as it shifts its focus from personal
computers to "cloud" computing.
($1 = 0.7245 euros)
