June 19 FSI International Inc forecast a weak fourth quarter as customers delay near-term spending amid a global economic slowdown, sending the chip-equipment maker shares down 15 percent in after hours trading.

The company said the scheduling of several facility construction and conversion plans would also affect its capital equipment orders this quarter. It expects that orders in the fourth quarter will fall below the $41.8 million it generated in the third quarter ended May 28.

FSI, which supplies surface-cleaning equipment for silicon wafers used in chips, expects revenue of $40 million to $45 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $48.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of $10 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with $4.1 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 98 percent to $50.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, on revenue of $50.4 million.

FSI shares, which have risen 21 percent over the last year, were trading down at $3.77 after the bell. They closed at $4.44 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.