* Sees Q4 rev $40 mln-$45 mln vs est $48.1 mln
* Q3 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.21
* Q3 rev up 98 pct to $50.8 mln vs est $50.4 mln
* Shares down 15 pct
June 19 Chip-equipment maker FSI International
Inc forecast a weak fourth quarter as customers delay
spending amid a global economic slowdown, sending the company's
shares down 15 percent in after-hours trading.
FSI International said the scheduling of several facility
construction and conversion plans would also affect its capital
equipment orders this quarter.
It said it expects current-quarter orders to fall below the
$41.8 million generated in the third quarter ended May 28.
SEMI, the global industry association for companies that
supply manufacturing technology and materials to the world's
chip makers, reported last week that worldwide semiconductor
manufacturing equipment billings in the first quarter were 9
percent lower than the same period a year ago.
FSI sees gross profit margins of between 34 percent and 36
percent in the fourth quarter, down from about 41 percent in the
third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Pat Hollister said on the
company's earnings call.
The company, which supplies surface-cleaning equipment for
silicon wafers used in chips, expects revenue of $40 million to
$45 million in the current quarter.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $48.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of
$10 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with $4.1 million,
or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose 98 percent to $50.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21
cents per share, on revenue of $50.4 million.
FSI shares, which have risen 21 percent over the last year,
were trading down at $3.86 after the bell. They closed at $4.44
on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.