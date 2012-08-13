* Offer at 53 percent premium to FSI's Aug 10 close
* Deal unanimously approved by boards of both firms
Aug 13 Japan's Tokyo Electron Limited
said it will acquire chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc
for $252.5 million in cash, to add a key technology to
its chipmaking capabilities.
The deal, valued at $6.20 per share, represents a 53 percent
premium to FSI's closing price of $4.04 on August 10. Trading in
the shares was halted on Monday.
FSI, which provides cleaning and surface preparation
equipment, will complement Tokyo Electron's offerings, the
Japanese company said in a statement.
"Surface preparation has increasingly become a critical
technology in semiconductor manufacturing, and Tokyo Electron
Limited is focused on improving its market position," the
company said.
Tokyo Electron said the deal which has been unanimously
approved by the boards of both companies will be financed with
existing cash resources.