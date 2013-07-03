BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
PARIS, July 3 French investment fund Fonds Strategique de Participations (FSP) said on Wednesday it has taken a 6.05 percent stake in chemicals group Arkema and 5.25 percent of home appliance maker SEB to help support growth at the companies.
FSP was set up in August by French insurers BNP Paribas Cardif, CNP Assurances, Credit Agricole Assurances and Sogecap to take long-term interests in French companies.
Its assets are managed by Groupe Edmond de Rothschild. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.