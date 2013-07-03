PARIS, July 3 French investment fund Fonds Strategique de Participations (FSP) said on Wednesday it has taken a 6.05 percent stake in chemicals group Arkema and 5.25 percent of home appliance maker SEB to help support growth at the companies.

FSP was set up in August by French insurers BNP Paribas Cardif, CNP Assurances, Credit Agricole Assurances and Sogecap to take long-term interests in French companies.

Its assets are managed by Groupe Edmond de Rothschild. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)