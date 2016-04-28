BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a 20 percent jump in quarterly revenue as copper production rose.
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to First Quantum was $49 million in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $78 million a year earlier.
Sales revenue rose to $720 million from $602 million.
Copper production increased about 30 percent to 119,287 tonnes.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.