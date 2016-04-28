April 28 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a 20 percent jump in quarterly revenue as copper production rose.

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to First Quantum was $49 million in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $78 million a year earlier.

Sales revenue rose to $720 million from $602 million.

Copper production increased about 30 percent to 119,287 tonnes.

