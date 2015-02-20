(Adds dividend payment and DRIP plan, 2015 cost outlook, CEO
comment on talks with government in Zambia)
By Susan Taylor
Feb 20 First Quantum Minerals Ltd said
on Friday it is renegotiating the terms of some debt agreements
and focusing on cutting costs and preserving cash, as sinking
metal prices and high royalties in Zambia put certain debt
covenants at risk.
The Canadian base metal miner, which reported lower
fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue, said it is at risk
of tripping a covenant tied to a key debt ratio governing a $3
billion senior debt facility, along with a $350 million facility
for its Kansanshi operation in Zambia, and a $100 million
equipment finance facility with Caterpillar Financial Services
Corp.
Lead bankers for the $3 billion facility have agreed to
change the covenant to reflect current circumstances and will
recommend the broader lending group do the same, First Quantum
said. It did not identify the covenants on its net debt to
EBITDA (earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and
amortization) ratio.
Other covenants are "robust", it said.
To help preserve cash, the Vancouver-based company said it
reduced its year-end dividend to 10 percent of comparative
earnings, from 15 percent previously, and plans to establish a
dividend reinvestment plan.
Last month, First Quantum forecast 2015 capital expenditure
of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion, down from $2.6 billion in
2014.
The company said fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, which
exclude one-time items, fell to $76.9 million, or 13 cents per
share, from $133.8 million, or 23 cents, a year earlier.
Net income more than tripled to $453.2 million, reflecting a
$382.2 million gain related to the revaluation of Zambian
deferred taxes. (bit.ly/1AXKOHn)
Zambia recently scrapped a corporate income tax, but hiked
mining royalties. First Quantum Chief Executive Clive Newell
said he is encouraged by talks with government officials to
resolve royalty and tax issues.
Barrick Gold Corp has already announced it will
shut down its costly Lumwana mine in Zambia.
First Quantum said realized copper prices fell 11 percent to
$2.91 per pound in the quarter, while copper cash costs rose
nearly 10 percent, to $1.35 per pound.
It forecast 2015 cash costs of $1.30 to $1.55 per pound of
copper, and $4.80 to $5.30 per pound of nickel.
Three-month copper was trading at a more than
five-and-a-half-year low of $5,716.50 per tonne on the London
Metal Exchange on Friday.
First Quantum, which primarily mines copper but also
produces nickel and gold, said copper production fell 8.4
percent to 105,176 tonnes in the fourth quarter.
