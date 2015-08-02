BRIEF-Elevate Credit Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LUSAKA Aug 2 Canada's First Quantum Minerals will lay off around 1,480 workers at one of its Zambian copper projects after a reduction in its power supply curbed production, its local subsidiary said on Sunday.
"Regrettably a reduction of approximately 1,480 construction jobs will be brought forward at the Trident Project within the first weeks of August," Kalumbila Minerals Limited (KML) said in a statement.
Zambian power utility Zesco Ltd is limiting supplies after water levels at its hydro-electric plants dropped due to drought. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)
May 8 Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.