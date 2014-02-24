FRANKFURT Feb 24 German Internet service provider QSC said it was buying 51 percent of shares in FTAPI Software GmbH, a start-up company specialised in encrypted data exchange between business customers.

"Since the latest NSA spying scandal the security issue has become very important," QSC Chief Executive Juergen Hermann said in a statement on Monday, without saying how much QSC was paying for the stake.

QSC is buying most of the shares in Munich-based FTAPI, which offers a range of products around high-security transfer and storage of confidential company data, from the lead investor High-Tech Gruenderfonds as well as from Bayern Kapital and Gebrueder Mende GmbH, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)