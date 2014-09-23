WASHINGTON, Sept 23 A U.S. court has shut down
Butterfly Labs, a Missouri company the Federal Trade Commission
alleges deceptively marketed computers designed to produce
bitcoins, the "virtual currency" payment system.
The FTC's complaint against Butterfly and its corporate
officers alleges that the company charged consumers thousands of
dollars for its bitcoin computers, called BitForce, but then
failed to provide the computers until they were almost obsolete,
or in many cases did not provide the computers at all.
Unlike traditional currency, bitcoins are not distributed by
a central bank or backed by physical assets like gold, but
instead are "mined" by users who use computers to calculate
increasingly complex algorithmic formulas.
When a user solves a formula, the bitcoin system awards that
user a set number of bitcoins. As time passes and more bitcoins
are mined, mining becomes more difficult. The codes become more
complex and require more powerful computers to solve them.
"We often see that when a new and little-understood
opportunity like Bitcoin presents itself, scammers will find
ways to capitalize on the public's excitement and interest,"
said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer
Protection.
Butterfly sold its computers from $149 to $29,899 based on
the machines' purported computing power. The FTC said that more
than 20,000 consumers had not received the computers they
purchases as of September 2013.
The defendants in the case are BF Labs, Inc, doing business
as Butterfly Labs; Darla Drake; Nasser Ghoseiri and Sonny
Vlesides, the FTC said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny)