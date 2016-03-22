(Adds where Brill will work next, quote, background)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, March 22 One of the commissioners on
the Federal Trade Commission, Julie Brill, will resign and leave
the U.S. agency at the end of March, the FTC said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Brill, a Democrat with expertise in privacy and consumer
protection, has been on the commission since 2010.
She will step down effective March 31 and will go to the law
firm Hogan Lovells, where she will be co-lead of their global
privacy and cybersecurity practice.
"I've loved every minute that I've spent doing public
service. I'm now looking forward to a new challenge after 26
years," Brill said in a telephone interview.
Brill's departure leaves the commission, which should have
five commissioners, with just three. It is headed by Chairwoman
Edith Ramirez, a Democrat. The other members are Terrell
McSweeny, also a Democrat, and Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican.
