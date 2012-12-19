* Earlier rules developed in pre-smartphone era
* Photos, videos, audio files, IP addresses now covered
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 U.S. regulators are taking
steps to protect the privacy of children when they go online by
requiring parental consent before companies can collect certain
information, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The actions mark an update to rules that were based on the
1998 Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, developed when
most computers were big beige boxes sitting under office desks
instead of smartphones in backpacks and permeating most aspects
of daily life.
"The FTC initiated a review of the COPPA Rule in 2010 to
ensure that the rule keeps up with evolving technology and
changes in the way children use and access the Internet,
including the increased use of mobile devices and social
networking," the commission said.
Under the updated rule, IP addresses, which are unique to
each computer will be added to the list of personal information
that cannot be collected from children without parental consent,
if the data will be used for behavioral advertising or tracking.
Location, photos, videos and audio files were also added to
the definition.
Privacy advocates and advertising companies had been
watching closely to see if the agency would go through with a
pledge made in August to add IP addresses to the restrictions.
Advertisers had argued that it was inappropriate since
several people in a family - adults and children - could use the
same computer. Privacy advocates said it was needed to protect
children.
The proposal also specifies that family websites, which are
websites aimed at children and adults, would be allowed to
screen users to determine their ages and only provide
protection to children under age 13.
Currently, all visitors to the websites must be treated as
if they are under age 13.
Under COPPA, website and online service operators must
obtain verifiable consent from parents before collecting
information about children.
The FTC's rule implementing COPPA became effective in 2000.