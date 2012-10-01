* FTC says some literally true claims can be misleading
* FTC says terms "green" and "eco-friendly" problematic
* Critics say word "natural" is also deceptive
* Guidelines were last updated in 1998
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Advertisers who try to entice
customers with promises that their products are "green" or
"eco-friendly" could quickly get in hot water with regulators if
they cannot prove it, the Federal Trade Commission said on
Monday.
Environmental and consumer groups have long been frustrated
by advertising that touts products as good for the environment
when, in fact, they often are not.
The commission, which enforces rules against deceptive
advertising, warned companies that they should make
environmental claims - such as "compostable" - for their
products only if they can prove that they are true and if they
are significant.
The FTC in particular urged advertisers to stay away from
terms including "green" or "eco-friendly" on the grounds that
broad claims are extremely difficult to prove.
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said the guidelines, which were
last revised in 1998, will bring a significant change to the
marketplace.
"Most marketers are honest. They're not in the business of
lying to consumers," he said.
But, critics said, the FTC framework left advertisers a huge
hole by declining to take up the claim that a shampoo or soap is
"natural" on the grounds that the Food and Drug Administration
regulates personal care products.
"We just think that is so deceptive and misleading. Those
kinds of claims are very pervasive on the market," said Urvashi
Rangan of the Consumers Union. "We asked them to address it and
they didn't."
In the guidelines, the FTC said it could go after companies
whose claims are literally correct but misleading - for example
a company that says it has doubled the recycled content of a
product when that content has gone from 1 percent to 2 percent.
"The guides advise marketers not to imply that any specific
benefit is significant if it is, in fact, negligible," the FTC
said in its notice of adoption of its revised Guides for the Use
of Environmental Marketing Claims.
The FTC has had several enforcement actions related to
environmental claims over the past three years. It went after
window makers who made exaggerated claims about the insulating
qualities of their products and companies that touted a fabric
as being made from bamboo, implying it was green when
processing bamboo into rayon uses harsh, polluting chemicals.
William MacLeod, a partner in the advertising practice of
the law firm Kelley, Drye and Warren LLP, praised the revised
guidelines as having "a great deal of new and useful advice."
"If more marketers read these, the FTC won't have so many
cases," he said.