By Joe Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 The Federal Trade
Commission has hired outside counsel to run its antitrust
investigation into Google Inc, the chairman of the
commission said on Thursday.
The agency, which is conducting a probe into some of
Google's business practices, has not yet decided whether to
bring a case against the world's No. 1 search engine, FTC
Chairman Jon Leibowitz said on Thursday.
He said the FTC had gone outside its staff for a lead
attorney for the first time in years because of the importance
of the case. Beth Wilkinson, of the firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind,
Wharton & Garrison, , will start on Monday, Leibowitz told a
group of reporters during a trip to San Francisco and Silicon
Valley.