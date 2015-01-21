By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 A Texas company that makes
brain-training games for children has settled a complaint over
unsubstantiated health claims, the U.S. government said on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Focus Education
claimed in an advertisement and on its website that it could
permanently improve a child's focus, memory and school
performance. The company also said its technology had proven to
be "highly beneficial" for children with learning impairments
such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
In a statement, the FTC said the company must stop making
such claims for products including the Jungle Rangers computer
game.
The FTC said Focus Education generated sales of some $4.5
million between 2012 and mid-2013.
Focus Education did not respond to an email request for
comment.
It stressed on its website that its game was developed
through a collaboration of scientists, researchers, doctors and
parents.
The case was among the first in which the commission has
cracked down on an application developer for making
unsubstantiated medical claims. Previously, the FTC fined two
app developers who falsely claimed that their smartphone apps
could treat and cure acne.
Some industry experts believe the FTC will increasingly
become the watchdog for the fertile field of mobile health.
"We could well see FTC taking the primary enforcement role,"
said Bradley Merrill Thompson, a Washington D.C.-based attorney
with the firm Epstein Becker & Green. That the FTC took action,
rather than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, represents an
important shift, Thompson added.
To avoid federal oversight, app makers should be "precise,
accurate and careful" with their marketing claims, said Morgan
Reed, executive director of the Association for Competitive
Technology, an organization that represents app developers.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Editing by Ken Wills)