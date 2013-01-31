WASHINGTON Jan 31 The chairman of the Federal
Trade Commission, Jon Leibowitz, said on Thursday that he will
step down in mid-February after a tenure that included a
controversial decision to end a highly public probe of Google
with only a mild reprimand.
Leibowitz told Reuters he will leave in the middle of next
month and take some time off before beginning work in the
private sector. He does not yet have a new post.
There are four people who are considered most likely to
replace him. They include fellow commissioners Julie Brill and
Edith Ramirez and Howard Shelanski, the director of the FTC's
Bureau of Economics.
The fourth potential candidate is Philip Weiser, a veteran
of the White House and Justice Department, who now teaches law
at the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Brill and Ramirez would not face confirmation by the Senate.
In the world of high-tech, Leibowitz will be known as the
guy who took on Google, but did not win the tough settlement
that many hoped for.
Also Leibowitz pursued brand name pharmaceutical companies
who settled patent litigation with generic companies, with the
brand name companies sometimes paying the generics to delay
production of the cheaper drugs.
Leibowitz also made online privacy an issue, pushing
unsuccessfully for companies to allow consumers to choose for
themselves whether they wanted to be tracked online.
Under Leibowitz, the agency went after a long list of
small-time scam artists who failed to deliver on promises to
consumers to lower credit card interest rates or stave off
foreclosures.