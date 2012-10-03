By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The United States has taken
steps to shut down several fake tech support scams that have
cost consumers tens of millions of dollars, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Wednesday.
In the scheme, six separate rings of scam artists, most in
India, call people in the United States, Canada, Australia and
elsewhere, identify themselves as working for reputable
companies and ask the victim to check his or her computer. The
consumers are then told their computer has a virus that can be
removed for a fee of $49 to $450.
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz estimated that the scams had
netted tens of millions of dollars.
The FTC froze the U.S. assets of scam artists, had their
websites taken down and convinced U.S. phone carriers to shut
down services that allowed them to operate from India using U.S.
telephone numbers.
Five of the six groups telephoned consumers and claimed to
be from legitimate companies such as Microsoft or Dell
, while the sixth advertised through Google.
There were 2,400 victims of these particular scams in the
United States, although the FTC has received 40,000 complaints
about this type of fraud.
"This is a very widespread scam affecting hundreds of
thousands of U.S. consumers," said David Vladeck, head of the
FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.