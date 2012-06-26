WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. regulators filed a
complaint against Wyndham Worldwide Corp and three
subsidiaries on Tuesday, alleging that a failure to safeguard
consumers' personal information had led to millions of dollars
lost to fraud.
The Federal Trade Commission said repeated failures to
secure consumer data led to hundreds of thousands of consumers'
payment card information being exported to an Internet domain
address registered in Russia.
Wyndham runs hotel brands including the value-oriented Days
Inn and Super 8.
Wyndham failed to take security measures such as requiring
strong passwords, the agency said. It also stored sensitive
payment card information in clear readable text, the agency
said.
The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Arizona.