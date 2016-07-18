July 18 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc has named Ajay Sabherwal as its chief financial officer.

Sabherwal, CFO of Fairpoint Communications Inc since 2010, will start his new role on Aug. 15, FTI said on Monday.

Sabherwal, to be based out of FTI's executive headquarters in Washington, D.C., will also become a member of the company's executive committee. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)