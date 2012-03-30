FRANKFURT, March 30 German daily Financial Times
Deutschland (FTD) is open to eventually dropping its print
edition in favour of a tablet computer version, depending on
market demand, Editor Steffen Klusmann is quoted as saying by
media industry publication Horizont.
"I love print. But it is a fact that a new generation is
emerging which has no idea what a newsstand is. And I would like
to serve this generation," Klusmann told the March 29 edition of
Horizont.
Upon being asked whether the print edition could be dropped
altogether, Klusmann said: "This depends on market demand."
Klusmann said the number of people who consume media
electronically is on the rise and that he believed tablet
computers could expand their market share to become as prevalent
as smartphones in five years time.
Asked whether there could be a gradual shift to digital,
Klusmann said,"I won't rule out anything, at least not in the
long run. On weekends a printed newspaper, and on weekdays daily
tablet editions - almost sounds like a plan. Was that your idea
or mine?"
A spokesman for the publisher of the FTD, Bertelsmann
unit Gruner + Jahr, said there is no timetable for
switching to an all-digital edition.
In 2008 British-based educational publisher Pearson Plc
sold its 50 percent stake in Financial Times
Deutschland to joint venture partner Gruner + Jahr.