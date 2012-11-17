FRANKFURT Nov 17 German publisher Gruner + Jahr
(G+J) is likely to decide to stop publishing Financial Times
Deutschland (FTD), a German magazine reported, as the daily
business newspaper has not managed to break even since its debut
in 2000.
A decision to shutter FTD along with two other publications
that draw on FTD editorial staff is expected at a meeting of the
Gruner + Jahr's supervisory board next Wednesday, weekly Focus
reported, citing company sources.
About 330 staff would lose their jobs, the magazine said.
A Gruner + Jahr spokesman described the report as
"speculation." He said the publisher was currently considering
several options for its business publications but added: "There
is no decision."
FTD started as a joint-venture of Financial Times publisher
Pearson and Gruner + Jahr, which is controlled by
unlisted media giant Bertelsmann, but Pearson sold its 50
percent stake to its German partner in 2008.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that a
proposal to fold the FTD would be discussed at Wednesday's board
meeting.