Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately.
Osborne and Hewitt were previously co-chairman of the EMEA region, while Osborne also led FTI's economic and financial consulting practice.
John Klick, who led the economic consulting business since 2004, will assume a new executive committee-level role focused on key client relationships, FTI said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)