BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Qtrly net earnings per equivalent Class A share outstanding $2,469
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share
Jan 5 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed James Dimech DeBono a senior managing director in its economic and financial consulting segment.
DeBono, based in London, will focus on risk management and valuation of complex assets at FTI Consulting, the company said in a statement.
DeBono joins from Grant Thornton, where he was the head of complex asset valuation advisory services. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 5 BR Malls Participações, Brazil's largest mall operator, has hired banks to sell 1.7 billion reais ($536 million) worth of new shares in an offering as early as next week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.