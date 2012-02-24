* Q4 EPS $0.93 vs street view of $0.67

* Q4 revenue up 10 pct

* Sees FY EPS $2.80-$3, revenue $1.60 bln-$1.72 bln

Feb 23 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, helped by growth in its economic consulting segment.

The company, which counts bankrupt Eastman Kodak Co among its clients, earned $39.9 million, or 93 cents per share for the quarter, up from $8.9 million, or 19 cents per share in the same quarter of the previous year.

On an adjusted basis it earned 93 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 67 cents per share on revenue of $397.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FTI's revenue for the quarter rose 10 percent to $390.7 million, boosted by a 39 percent growth in revenue from its economic consulting segment.

FTI has made a name as a go-to firm to help businesses in trouble, including working on Lehman Brothers, the biggest U.S. bankruptcy. Corporate and finance restructuring is its biggest earner, and the company is facing rising competition from investment banks such as Lazard Ltd and Evercore Partners.

The company expects to earn between $2.80 and $3 per share in the current year, and sees revenue between $1.60 billion and $1.72 billion.

Analysts on average are expecting FTI to earn $2.90 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion for the year.

Shares of the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company closed at $42.95 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.