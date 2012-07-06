BRIEF-Cardtek says collaborating with NXP Semiconductors
Cardtek - collaborating with NXP Semiconductors to deliver first nationally sanctioned mobile wallet solution for United Arab Emirates
July 6 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc said it will cut about 115 jobs, or 3 percent of its total workforce, to address business demands and global economic slowdown.
The company will take a pre-tax income charge of about $28 million in the second quarter from the job cuts and other actions.
FDA approves Hologic's Genius™ 3D mammography™ exam as the only mammogram superior for women with dense breasts