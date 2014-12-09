Dec 9 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Alex Deane UK head of public affairs, as part of six appointments to strengthen its public affairs practice in the country.

The company also appointed Patricia Hewitt and Philippa Roe senior advisers, Liam O'Keefe senior director and Alex Holroyd a director, all based in London.

FTI did not give details of the sixth appointment.

Hewitt has earlier served in UK former prime minister Tony Blair's cabinet in various roles. She is currently a director of EuroTunnel Group and chair of the UK India Business Council.

Roe, who is currently leader of Westminster City Council, has earlier worked as a director in Citigroup Inc.

O'Keefe joins from Accounting for International Development and Holroyd joins FTI's UK office from the Brussels office. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)