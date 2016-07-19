July 19 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting
Inc said it had made six appointments in the performance
improvement practice within its corporate finance and
restructuring division.
The company named Dirk de Waart and Ron Scalzo as senior
managing directors, while Joseph DeSantis and Sidharth Malhotra
were appointed managing directors.
It also appointed Drew Krut as senior director and Colin
Schneeweiss as director.
De Waart, based in Los Angeles, was previously partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers units PRTM and Strategy&.
Scalzo was vice president and practice leader of private
equity and supply chain practices at Hitachi Consulting.
DeSantis founded Total Solution Partners and Triple M
Management. Malhotra was previously a senior director at KPMG
Strategy, while Schneeweiss was previously a senior manager at
ServiceSource.
DeSantis and Schneeweiss are based in Atlanta.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)