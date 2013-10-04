EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Oct 4 Boutique investment bank FT Partners said on Friday it hired former Goldman Sachs banker Jeff Haughton as managing director, based in San Francisco.
Haughton was most recently co-head of Goldman's global financial technology group and specialized in the financial services and technology sectors at the bank for nearly 15 years.
He has advised on such transactions as Visa Inc's $18 billion initial public offering, the $2 billion sale of CyberSource to Visa, and the $4.4 billion sale of CheckFree to Fiserv Inc.
FT Partners, which was founded in 2001, focuses exclusively on financial services and technology.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.