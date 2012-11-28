Nov 28 U.S. oilfield services company FTS
International on Wednesday officially pulled its plan for an
initial public offering as the market for its hydraulic
fracturing services remains soft.
The entire oilfield sector has been weighed down by an influx
of new U.S. pressure pumping equipment, which is used in
hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and gas from shale rock.
"The company has determined not to pursue the sale of the
securities covered by the registration statement," Greg Lanham,
the company's new chief executive, wrote in a letter to the U.S.
Securities and Commission.
The letter did not include a reason for the withdrawal, but
the company formerly known as Frac Tech cited market weakness in
June when it said it would postpone its IPO for the foreseeable
future.
Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings
holds about 40 percent of FTS, while Chesapeake Energy Corp
owns a 30 percent stake.