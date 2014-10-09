* Women account for 22.8 percent of FTSE 100 directors
* Offical target is at least 1 in 4
* 61 percent of FTSE companies don't meet target
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Oct 9 The British government has asked
major companies to appoint more women to their boards as data on
Thursday showed more than half the firms still lag behind its
recommendations on gender equality.
Statistics released by the Department for Business
Innovation and Skills (BIS) showed that women account for 22.8
percent of directors at companies in the FTSE 100 blue-chip
stock index, up from 12.5 percent three years earlier.
However, the report also said women made up less than the
minimum target of 25 percent of the boards at 61 percent of
businesses in the index, in a country where women have had the
vote for a century and serve in the armed forces.
The government figures show Britain lagging countries such
as Norway, which in 2003 pioneered gender quotas, requiring
nearly 500 firms to raise the proportion of women on their
boards to 40 percent.
If companies don't seek out more women board members, "I
think there is a threat that quotas will be brought in ... by
the European Union," said Fiona Hathorn, managing director of
Women on Boards UK.
In 2011, a UK government review chaired by former Trade
Minister Lord Mervyn Davies recommended that all companies in
the index of leading London-listed shares should aim for women
to make up at least a quarter of their boards by 2015.
"Although our target is in sight, we must keep up the
momentum. All companies with fewer than 25 percent of women on
their board need to take firm action now to increase female
representation," Business Secretary Vince Cable said in a
statement.
Together with Davies, Cable also wrote a letter to the 29
companies in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index with all-male boards,
urging the firms, which include retailer JD Sports, to
appoint at least one female director "in the short term".
No FTSE 100 company has an all-male board since miner
Glencore appointed Patrice Merrin as its first female
board director in June after shareholder pressure.
