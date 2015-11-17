(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
By Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG Nov 17 A proposed link between the
London and Shanghai exchanges will not be a "copycat" of the
landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme due to
differences in time-zones and investor bases, a London Stock
Exchange Group executive said.
Jessie Pak, managing director at index provider FTSE Russell
Asia, owned by the LSE Group, told the Reuters Global Investment
Outlook Summit on Tuesday it was too early to say what the
scheme would look like but it was unlikely to take the form of
the Hong Kong Shanghai Connect equity trading link.
"It's good to learn from the current Connect scheme, but a
London Connect won't be a copycat, it's not the same market.
China and Hong Kong are closer in terms of time gap, while the
U.K. and China have a seven or eight hours time difference."
In September, Britain and China agreed to carry out a
feasibility study for a stock exchange connect scheme between
bourses in London and Shanghai, but did not provide further
details.
"We have to look at what will be good for the underlying
clients, because the investing behaviour will be different. The
Chinese market is more retail, so what exactly are we going to
attract retail investors to buy into the London market and vice
versa? What exactly is meaningful to both markets is yet to be
decided," said Pak.
Her comments come as the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect
scheme, which allowed foreign investors to trade Chinese shares
via the Hong Kong exchange for the first time, celebrates its
one-year anniversary on Tuesday.
The scheme has been hailed as a landmark in the opening up
of the China equity markets, but legal and operational
difficulties have kept many U.S. and European investors on the
sidelines with investors so far using only 41 percent of an
aggregate quota for purchasing Chinese shares.
FTSE Russell has been closely involved in discussions with
Chinese regulators over the opening up of the China equity
market and the changes necessary for Chinese A shares to be
included in global benchmarks such as FTSE's Emerging Markets
Index, said Pak.
Pak told Reuters in September that the benchmark provider
would review measures taken by the Chinese government over the
summer to stem a sell-off which saw benchmark indexes lose 40
percent of their value, such as caps on sales and share
suspensions.
At the height of the crisis in July, more than 50 percent of
mainland-listed stocks were suspended, causing liquidity
problems for offshore investors tracking those shares.
Pak said the company had launched a consultation with
clients over how to handle share suspensions in future, and was
considering changing its rules depending on client feedback.
Tens of billions of dollars of investor funds track FTSE's
indexes across various products and the findings could have
implications on how foreign funds invest in mainland stocks.
Pak said FTSE will aim to make any rule changes within this
year.
