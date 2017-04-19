BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**FTSE 100 futures down 0.5 pct
**British election call drove sterling to 6 1/2-month high
**Currency effect dragged FTSE to worst day since Brexit aftermath
**European shares to extend Tuesday's losses
**Akzo Nobel beats on Q1 profit as it battles PPG takeover bid
**Credit Suisse pay revolt rumbles on
**ASML beats first-quarter estimates on improved demand (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.