April 8 FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets, a
joint venture between FTSE Group and TMX Group's
information services division, said on Tuesday it had bought the
indices business of MTS, which is majority owned by London Stock
Exchange Group.
MTS's indices business track the performance of the largest
and most widely traded government issued securities in European
bonds.
Under the agreement, MTS will initially hold a 3 percent
stake in FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets. FTSE will retain
a 72.7 percent stake in the venture and TMX will have a 24.2
percent stake.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)