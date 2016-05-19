BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7csTGa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO