BRIEF-OBJ requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to licensing of a second technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Ningbo Team Pharm Co for up to 570 million yuan (93.21 million US dollar) via cash and share issue
* Says sahres to resume trading on Nov 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oeYo4y; bit.ly/1vDKhDt
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Appointment of Brian L. Mower, as cfo, effective 24th of april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: