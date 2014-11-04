Nov 4 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Ningbo Team Pharm Co for up to 570 million yuan (93.21 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says sahres to resume trading on Nov 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oeYo4y; bit.ly/1vDKhDt

