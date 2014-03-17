BRIEF-Equinix qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
March 17 Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd
* Says Fubon Life Insurance Co Ltd, its life insurance unit, to participate in Harbin Bank's Hong Kong IPO
Source text on Eikon
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
LAGOS, April 26 The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate, set specifically for portfolio investors, eased for a second straight day on Wednesday even as the central bank stepped up dollar sales on the spot and forward markets.