(Recasts, adds comments)
TAIPEI, March 21 Fubon Financial,
parent of Taiwan's No.2 life insurance firm, said on Wednesday
it will expand its local network by acquiring a bank, putting
the spotlight on the Carlyle Group-controlled Ta Chong
Bank.
Fubon aims to increase its branches to 200, a rise of 74,
which would be made possible by buying Ta Chong, Fubon president
Victor Kung said in a briefing for investors.
"Our weakness from lacking many branches in central and
southern Taiwan could be strengthened by Ta Chong," he said.
"We have to look at what is available in the market, which
Ta Chong is, and the valuation as well," said Kung, declining to
say if Ta Chong is the target of its planned acquisition.
Ta Chong's chairman, Chien-Ping Chen, said last week that
Carlyle, its biggest shareholder, had told him it plans to sell
its stake and exit Taiwan's low-margin banking market.
But the private equity firm has yet to pick an investment
bank to run the sale of its stake, and no potential buyers have
yet come forward, he said.
Taiwan media reports have said Fubon and Yuanta Financial
are interested in buying the stake, thought to be
worth around $300 million.
Meanwhile, Kung said Fubon expects its net profit in 2012 to
be less than last year's T$30.5 billion ($1.03 billion),
reflecting its cautious view of the global economy and the lack
of a one-time gain it booked last year.
Shares of Fubon ended down 0.15 percent versus the broader
market's 0.12 percent rise.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Michael Watson)