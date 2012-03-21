(Recasts, adds comments)

TAIPEI, March 21 Fubon Financial, parent of Taiwan's No.2 life insurance firm, said on Wednesday it will expand its local network by acquiring a bank, putting the spotlight on the Carlyle Group-controlled Ta Chong Bank.

Fubon aims to increase its branches to 200, a rise of 74, which would be made possible by buying Ta Chong, Fubon president Victor Kung said in a briefing for investors.

"Our weakness from lacking many branches in central and southern Taiwan could be strengthened by Ta Chong," he said.

"We have to look at what is available in the market, which Ta Chong is, and the valuation as well," said Kung, declining to say if Ta Chong is the target of its planned acquisition.

Ta Chong's chairman, Chien-Ping Chen, said last week that Carlyle, its biggest shareholder, had told him it plans to sell its stake and exit Taiwan's low-margin banking market.

But the private equity firm has yet to pick an investment bank to run the sale of its stake, and no potential buyers have yet come forward, he said.

Taiwan media reports have said Fubon and Yuanta Financial are interested in buying the stake, thought to be worth around $300 million.

Meanwhile, Kung said Fubon expects its net profit in 2012 to be less than last year's T$30.5 billion ($1.03 billion), reflecting its cautious view of the global economy and the lack of a one-time gain it booked last year.

Shares of Fubon ended down 0.15 percent versus the broader market's 0.12 percent rise. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Watson)