BRIEF-USG Tech Solutions says Geeta resigns as CFO
* Says Geeta has resigned from position of CFO of USG Tech Solutions Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 2 China's Fuchun Communications Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire a Shanghai-based technology firm for 900 million yuan (146.37 million US dollar) via cash and share issue
* Says to raise 186 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on December 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FKJJ5Z; bit.ly/1B8UkYt
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1490 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Geeta has resigned from position of CFO of USG Tech Solutions Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Co Ltd