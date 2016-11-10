A vehicle waits to be filled up with diesel at a petrol station in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI India's fuel demand rose 8.1 percent in October compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.49 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.11 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 10.3 percent to 1.86 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 4.8 percent to 1.11 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 6.9 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged up 8.3 percent in October.

(NEW DELHI newsroom)