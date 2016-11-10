India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
NEW DELHI India's fuel demand rose 8.1 percent in October compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.49 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.11 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 10.3 percent to 1.86 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 4.8 percent to 1.11 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 6.9 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged up 8.3 percent in October.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.