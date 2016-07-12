A vehicle waits to be filled up with diesel at a petrol station in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

India's fuel demand rose 6.2 percent in June compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.65 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.4 percent higher from a year earlier at 1.85 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 8.5 percent to 1.61 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 15.6 percent to 1.19 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 10.0 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 17.3 percent in June.

