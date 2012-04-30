SINGAPORE, April 30 India's Essar Oil
has sold its first vacuum gasoil cargo (VGO) in at least four
years, a month after the refiner's new delayed coker unit (DCU)
was commissioned, industry sources said on Monday.
The May 10-15 lifting cargo was sold to another Indian
refiner, Reliance, at an undisclosed price.
Reliance was seen provisionally chartering the Green Warrior
to move the 60,000-tonnes cargo from Vadinar to Jamnagar, a
shipping report showed.
Essar is expected to halt fuel oil exports as its new DCU
converts bottom-of-the-barrel vacuum residue into higher value
products such as gasoline, gasoil and vacuum gasoil (VGO)
instead.
The company announced the completion of its Vadinar refinery
expansion project at the end of March, though the new units were
still in the process of being stabilised.
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Eric Meijer)