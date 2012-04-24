SINGAPORE, April 24 India's Essar Oil Ltd
sold a May-lifting cargo at higher premium levels amid
a strengthening market, traders said on Tuesday.
The 380-centistoke (cst) parcel, for May 4-6 lifting from
Vadinar, was sold to Swiss trader Vitol SA at a
premium of $5.00-$7.00 per tonne above Middle East spot quotes
on free-on-board (FOB) basis.
This is higher than the previous late April lifting lot sold
to Bakri at a premium of $3.00-$5.00 per tonne.
The Omega Lady Miriam, currently moored in Fujairah, has
been chartered to ship the 45,000 tonnes, shipping reports
showed.
The refiner was expected to cease fuel oil exports as early
as May after starting a new delayed coker unit (DCU) at its
375,000-barrel-per-day Vadinar refinery at the end of March,
although spot offers may still be made if the cargoes can fetch
a good price, trade sources said.
The fuel oil market is expected to receive firm support
ahead as supplies would not only have to meet the bunker market
needs but also power generation demand for summer.
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Chris Lewis)