SINGAPORE May 10 Royal Dutch Shell is
moving 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Singapore from Negishi in
Japan, industry sources said on Thursday, an unusual step as oil
shipped from the port typically goes to China.
The reason for the shipment is unclear, but the cargo is
likely to be low-density bunker-grade fuel oil, the sources
said.
"Maybe there is a supply imbalance in their (Shell's)
system, otherwise there's no reason to export fuel oil from
Japan (to Singapore)," a Japanese trader said.
Shipping reports showed Shell chartering the Silver Bridge
vessel to move 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Negishi around May
16, at a freight rate of $500,000.
"It's probably a backhaul vessel because the current market
rate for vessels along the Singapore/Japan route is about
$800,000," another source said. Backhaul vessels are ships
returning from their discharge destination to their point of
origin.
Traders also said that PetroChina is usually sends cargoes
to China from Negishi under a joint venture agreement with JX
Nippon Oil.
Traders in East Asia have been optimistic about a pick-up in
marine fuel demand in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering
port, as outright price levels fall in line with weakened
underlying crude benchmark prices.