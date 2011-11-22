SEOUL, Nov 22 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) is seeking 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via tender for shipment between December 16-20, the utility said.

The tender for fuel oil containing a maximum 2.5 percent sulphur would close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Nov. 28, the utility said in a tender document.

The utility last month bought the same amount of high sulphur fuel oil from Mitsui on a delivered duty paid (DDP) basis, while declining to disclose the price. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)