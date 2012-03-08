SINGAPORE, March 8 Pakistan State Oil
(PSO) is seeking up to 650,000 tonnes of high-sulphur
fuel oil (HSFO) for the second quarter, shying away from
low-sulphur parcels though, tender details on its website showed
on Thursday.
Total volume sought for the HSFO grade is steady to the
previous February-March period, with three 65,000-tonne lots
required for April 15-30 delivery, four 65,000-tonne parcels to
be delivered in June and another three 65,000-tonne cargoes to
land between May to June.
Bids are to be made on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to
Karachi, with the tender closing on March 19 and remaining valid
for a week till March 26.
